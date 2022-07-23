BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Four new housemates have been revealed for the latest season of Nigeria’s first reality show, Big Brother.

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija began today, July 23, and is expected to end in 72 days, with the winner taking home prizes worth millions of naira.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu,the Host, has just ushered in the first for BBNaija 2022 housemates.

This year’s edition of the show promises to be as entertaining and suspenseful as previous seasons.

Khalid, Beauty, Groovy, and Ilebaye were the first four housemates introduced in the show.

More photos are available below:

Ilebaye
Groovy
Beauty
Khalid

