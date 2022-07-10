BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Pere Egbi, a BBNaija star, has used social media to share some dating advice.

In a recent post on his verified social media account on the well-known social media platform, Twitter, the prominent reality TV program star shared these thoughts.

The following is what he wrote in his piece, which is about folks you should try to avoid in relationships:

“Be careful the type of relationships you get into. Most people are internally sick, psychologically fucked up and mentally imbalanced. Always seeking to blame others for their own short-comings and always believe they are right. Avoid them like plagues.”

Some reactions that the post got are;

@KIngbaifegha – There’s no crime for loving someone, and again people heal people, a good partner can heal the psychological or mental pains a person carries, I think that’s the mentality we should have.

@Tiwinech – True General there are plenty, some people are just not okay to be in relationships, unless u want to sacrifice your peace and be stressed 24/7. People need to love and guard themselves.

@Eddyjames_275 – Even wen flood full Lagos, na relationship dey pere mind.. some of this our people dey understand timing Sha… If u get relationship problem go and solve it.. wen una dey go chop pizza u no invite anybody.. abeg rest