BBNaija’s Mercy Eke denies ever dating Ike, says she has been with someone who she took care of

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke sparked reactions on social media after a video of her speaking about her relationship surfaced online.

During a podcast, the BBNaija star denied going out with Ike, and further added she never knew anything about a relationship with him.

In the video, the reality star disclosed that she was never in a romantic relationship with her ex-fellow housemate, Ike.

She further revealed that she had been in a relationship with someone who she was taking care of, but Mercy, however, didn’t release his name.

When Mercy was questioned about how Ike had initially confirmed he dated her, she said:

“I can speak for myself, I can’t speak for anybody.”

