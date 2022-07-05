Big Brother Naija Season 7 commencement date released; check out all you need to know

Multichoice Nigeria, the producers of the Big Brother Naija reality show, has announced the season 7 premiere date.
The announcement was made on Big Brother Naija’s official social media pages.
Season 7 of Big Brother Naija will premiere on the 23rd and 24th of July, respectively.
There is also a minor change in the grand prize, which has been increased to N100 million.
Read the following announcement:
“🚨🚨 Biggie is back!
Set your reminders today for the big weekend launch of #BBNaija Season 7.
📅: 23 and 24 July 2022.
⏰: 19:00 WAT
Live on @DStvNg CH. 198 & @GOtvNg CH. 29
Don’t miss it.”
“BBNaija Season 7 Features;
-100 Million Grand Prize🏆
-50 Million Cash💰
-Premieres July 23rd & 24th📆
-72 days duration⏰
-Live Audience👥
-Ninjas🥷
-DStv 198 & GOtv 29📺
-Over 40,000 Applications🎞
#BBNaija #BBNaijaSeason7 👁”
