Big Brother Naija Season 7 commencement date released; check out all you need to know

Multichoice Nigeria, the producers of the Big Brother Naija reality show, has announced the season 7 premiere date.

The announcement was made on Big Brother Naija’s official social media pages.

Season 7 of Big Brother Naija will premiere on the 23rd and 24th of July, respectively.

There is also a minor change in the grand prize, which has been increased to N100 million.

Read the following announcement:

“🚨🚨 Biggie is back!

Set your reminders today for the big weekend launch of #BBNaija Season 7.

📅: 23 and 24 July 2022.

⏰: 19:00 WAT

Live on @DStvNg CH. 198 & @GOtvNg CH. 29

Don’t miss it.”

“BBNaija Season 7 Features;

-100 Million Grand Prize🏆

-50 Million Cash💰

-Premieres July 23rd & 24th📆

-72 days duration⏰

-Live Audience👥

-Ninjas🥷

-DStv 198 & GOtv 29📺

-Over 40,000 Applications🎞

#BBNaija #BBNaijaSeason7 👁”

