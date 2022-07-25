Bishop røbbed at gunpoint during service in church (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A robbery attack occured at a church at a Brooklyn church on Sunday when a preacher, Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead was giving his sermon via a webcast.

In a clip now making the rounds online the preacher quickly went flat on the church floor when the thieves reported to be 3 stormed his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus).

Moments before the attack, he was heard asking:

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die with what you were about to go through?”

One of the attackers reached into his pockets and pulled out a gold ring and several wads of money.

A man seated in the back and on the pulpit never showed signs of fear and remained there until the robbers had fled.

The preacher’s pockets were searched by another man who appeared to be fishing for something. But after a thorough search, he soon left empty-handed.

Watch the video below;

