Blogger Calls Out Actress Ini Edo For Allegedly Dating A Married Man

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has been called out over her alleged affair with a married man, identified as Obialor Obidimalor, the Chairman Dimalor Group.

This allegation was revealed by a Popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls. According to the blogger, the actress and the businessman were spotted together having fun in France.

However, while trying to keep a low profile, the duo were taking separate photos at separate places.

Cutie Julls also revealed that the actress was only using the married man for hia money, as he was fund her and her other boyfriends lifestyles.

“So na Brother Obialor be our sister’s big god. Hmm during their France trip, I was just laughing. They kept taking separate pics from separate places. But you see this relationship, I just love how Ini is using Obialor’s Mumu button. I learnt she is trying to get Ifeanyi (the guy I posted when breaking her child birth’s news) an apartment close to Harvest apartments so they will both use it as their comfort home outside home.

Obialor will shower praises on his wife on IG but will take Ini Edo on every trip. Hmmm. Learnt he was one of the main sponsors of Ini’s birthday party which she had recently. But he didn’t throw that kind of party for his wife’s birthday o. Hmmmm men.

I think his wife is even younger than Ini but his mumu self will spend the money on aunty celebrity instead of giving his wife the money to do BBL also, if that’s what attracts him. Anyway, no mind my long talk. Na the simple amebo I wan do be set, we have graciously seen the handsome married man who is Ini’s big God”.

“”When you’re ugly on the outside and on the inside, You will get what’s coming,”

