Blood Is Truly Thicker Than Water” -Pst Chibuzor Reveals What His Daughter Told Him

The founder of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has revealed what his daughter told him at the mall on Facebook.

He captioned his post:

“Do you know what she was telling me? She said, ” Dad give all these people working in this shop money”. Exactly what I love doing anything I enter any shop to buy something, I dash every staff on duty money because I was once like them with a very small salary. And each time I receive tips from a customer, it goes a long way to help me. Blood is truly thicker than water”.

