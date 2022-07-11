TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The founder of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has revealed what his daughter told him at the mall on Facebook.

The apostle recently share a photo of himself and his daughter on Facebook, where what his daughter told him at the mall.

 

According to him, his daughter told him to give money to the people who are working at the mall.

 

He further said that that is exactly what he does each time he goes out shopping because he used to be like the workers.

Adding that every time a customer gives him money he always felt happy.

He captioned his post:

“Do you know what she was telling me? She said, ” Dad give all these people working in this shop money”. Exactly what I love doing anything I enter any shop to buy something, I dash every staff on duty money because I was once like them with a very small salary. And each time I receive tips from a customer, it goes a long way to help me. Blood is truly thicker than water”.

See the screenshot of his post below:

 

 

