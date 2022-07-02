Bobrisky reportedly dragged to court days following lavish housewarming party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bobrisky Okuneye, a popular lifestyle influencer, was reportedly summoned to the magistrate court over a dispute with a gold dealer.

Bobrisky

This comes just days after the crossdresser celebrated the arrival of his long-awaited N400M smart home with a lavish housewarming party.

According to an Instagram blogger, Bobrisky was dragged to court by an unknown gold dealer for unknown reasons.

The blogger condemned Bobrisky for his fake social media presence while sharing a photo of the male barbie at the Magistrate Court in Ajah.

“Won tun ti gbe onigbese lo si court ooo. , But fest of fest(in Tuta’s voice) shey won fi shey e ni Bob??? Na everyday them dey arrest you ni? Today court, tomorrow court lori f*ke life yii na ni 😂😂😂😂

Anyways, senior man was sued by a gold influencer, he don do cross examination today. And na Magistrate court 1 for Ajah division them carry am go. Come lie again let me see😂😂House of 400millions in d mood😂slide to see senior man mood 😂😂we no go jam agbako ooo,” the post read.

