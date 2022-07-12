“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot shade as she puts her curves in display

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Luchy Donalds, a popular Nollywood actress, takes to social media to make a bold statement about her body while dishing out hot shade to her colleagues who have undergone plastic surgery.

In a recent Instagram video, the dark-skinned script interpreter stated that she has a natural body that does not require any form of artificial maintenance.

Luchy Donalds is well-known for her sensational acting style, which has earned her a large following.

The actress was seen lying on a couch in the video, while the camera captured her eye-catching and curvy body shape/stature.

In a follow-up post, she also shared a stunning photo with the same gorgeous outfit.

However, Luchy Donalds while sharing the video, turned off the comment section thereby preventing netizens from dropping or sharing their opinions.

Understandably, it seems that she doesn’t want her post to be misinterpreted by some social media users that may try to twist the content.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Body all natural, we no Dey go for maintenance 🤐
Na joke oooo abeg 🤣
No filter.. I love my skin
#LDTTTT
#LD
#LuchiesAwesomeGod”

Watch the video below:

 

