Breaking: More Trouble for Ekweremadu as UK Court Makes First Decision on Organ Harvesting Case

­The former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, recently stood before the Uxbridge Magistrate court in the United Kingdom (UK), on the 30th of June, over organ harvesting charges.

Some members of the Nigerian High Commission in Britain and two of the senator’s sons attended the hearing.

The prosecution also stated that no bail can be applied to Ekweremadu for now. It was also noted that a minor was involved.

During the proceeding, the prosecutor claimed that David Ukpo, the supposed organ donor who alleged that he was forced to donate his kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter, is 15 years old.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate court to help the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.