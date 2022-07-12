CAF Player of the Year: Super Eagles players fail to make final 10-man shortlist

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Ezie Innocent

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced ten nominees for Player of the Year.

Moses Simon, Nigeria’s best player at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, was the only Super Eagles player to make the initial 30-man shortlist.

Simon, on the other hand, did not make the final cut.

The Nantes forward has now been dropped alongside 19 other players, with a list of 10 contenders to produce three additional final nominees.

The players in the final 10 are: Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Edouard Mendy, Vincent Aboubakar, Achraf Hakimi, Naby Keita, Karl Toko Ekambi, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sebastian Haller.

In the Young Player of the Year category, Akinkunmi Amoo was also snubbed in the final five nominees, after making the initial 10-man shortlist.

Senegal’s Pape Matar Sarr, Ghana’s Kamaldeen Suleymana, Hannibal Mejbri, Dango Ouattara and Karim Konate were the final nominees for the award.

