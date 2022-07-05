Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An Oyibo woman couldn’t control her emotions after arriving in the country to meet her Nigerian lover for the first time.

The video circulating online shows the touching moment the couple met at the airport and went for a walk together.

The lady was so excited that she shed a tear or two after meeting the love of her life.

In the video, the couple was seen in their lovey-dovey moments as the Oyibo lady was spotted wearing an Ankara attire as well.

She wrote:
“I finally made it to Nigeria to see my love, so happy”

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media, with some netizens claiming the man is a cybercriminal or “Yahoo Boy” as is commonly believed.

 

