Entertainment
By Shalom

Just hours after sharing amazing photos of herself amid her marital crisis, Nollywood actress, Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke has called for help as she makes an attempt to erase her husband’s name from her Instagram account completely.

She posted on her official Instagram account asking for directions on how to edit her Instagram username as she has been at it for weeks with no forthcoming success.

Her Instagram username at the moment is “Chacha Eke Faani”, and with her latest announcement on the dissolution of her marriage, the actress wants to take back her maiden name.

According to the Nollywood actress, she has been at it for weeks and all her efforts have been in vain.

She wrote:

“Need help editing my Instagram username. Been at it fruitlessly for weeks. Suggestions anyone?”.

