Chacha Eke’s ex-husband, Austin Faani replies lady who begged for a chance to work with him

Entertainment
By Shalom

Austin Faani, ex-husband of veteran Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke recently replied a lady who pleaded to work with him.

This happened shortly after Austin Faani, a Nollywood movie producer made a post on his official Instagram aaccount.

Reacting to his post, a lady identified as Jennifer lee commented, pleading for a chance to work with him.

She wrote:

“Sir give me a chance to work with you.”

Chacha’s husband who didn’t give her a direct answer chose to drop a cryptic response rather.

He simply told her that she should “believe”.

Recall that, Chacha Eke who shares four children with Austin Faani recently announced her separation to him and even unfollowed him.

Their separation did not come as a shock to people as the couple have called out each other severally in the past.

