Charles Inojie Reacts To Mercy Johnson’s Post About Cheating Husbands

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has responded to a hilarious video posted by actress Mercy Johnson about men who cheat on their wives.

The actress made the video using a viral tiktok sound and posted on Instagram.

In the video which actress posted, she was seen lip syncing to the sound about cheating husbands.

While lip syncing to the words of the Tik Toker, the actress said:

“Our pastor say make married men wey never cheat in their wife make them come pray for us, up till now we still dey inside church.”

The hilarious video stirred up all sorts of comments as fans, netizens and her fellow celebrities reacted the video.

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie, commented:

“@mercyjohnsonokojie Obhiaha make una dey there o. Las Las, na una go come pray for us.

Abi na today una know say shame no dey let men come out to pray for public? Make una no go house go prepare evening food.”

Seeing this, the nollywood actress responded:

“😂😂😂😂😂 owale 😂😂😂 As you Don talk put now so, make I tell them to close service Sir, 😂😂😂”

See the comments and watch the video below: