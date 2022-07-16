TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches…

Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal

Sport
By Ezie Innocent

Kalidou Koulibaly, widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, becomes Chelsea’s second signing this summer.

The defender joins Stamford Bridge on a four-year contract from Napoli.

READ ALSO

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Chelsea beats Aston Villa 3-0

Thomas Tuchel becomes first German manager at Chelsea

Senegal captain Koulibaly is widely regarded as a natural leader with a strong personality.

Koulibaly stated immediately after his move that he is fulfilling a dream with his £33.8 million move to Chelsea.

Following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea have finally began to replenish their backline.

The deal is Chelsea’s second signing of the summer following the addition of Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.

The former Man City star signed a five-year contract after the Blues agreed to a £45 million deal that could rise to £55 million with the Premier League champions.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I prefer dating a yahoo boy than a working class man – Graduating student

Actress Ufuoma McDermott mourns as she loses dad

Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal

2023: Buhari reveals what he will focus on after his presidency

Alleged Cyber Fraud : EFCC present more evidence against Naira Marley

Why I asked God to take my life – Adekunle Gold

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More