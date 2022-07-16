Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal

Kalidou Koulibaly, widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, becomes Chelsea’s second signing this summer.

The defender joins Stamford Bridge on a four-year contract from Napoli.

Senegal captain Koulibaly is widely regarded as a natural leader with a strong personality.

Koulibaly stated immediately after his move that he is fulfilling a dream with his £33.8 million move to Chelsea.

Following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea have finally began to replenish their backline.

The deal is Chelsea’s second signing of the summer following the addition of Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.

The former Man City star signed a five-year contract after the Blues agreed to a £45 million deal that could rise to £55 million with the Premier League champions.