Chinese father breaks down in tears after tutoring son for 1 year only for him to score 6/100 on math exam (Photos)

A Chinese dad has broken down in tears after his ward scored a saddening 6/100 on a math exam.

According to reports, the father had taken out his time to tutor his son in maths for an upcoming exam.

The father had received the result only for him to be heartbroken by what he saw, breaking down in tears.

In the video shared on Weibo by Qilu Evening News, the parent from Zhengzhou, in the province of Henan, could reportedly saying; “I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!”

The boy’s mum stated that for the past year, the dad had tutored the boy till midnight each day. His son’s erratic exam results are another problem adding to his disappointment. In prior tests, the child had received between 40 and 50 and 80 to 90 marks.