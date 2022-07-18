Chris Brown celebrates Adeleke’s emergence as Osun Governor-Elect

Popular American singer, Chris Brown has congratulated Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his win at the Osun state Governorship Elections.

The former senator was proclaimed winner on Saturday, July 17 after winning the Incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola with over 39,000 vote margin.

The two singers, Davido and Chris Brown, are best of friends who have collaborated numerous times in the past.

Following the senator’s emergence as governor, the singer took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of Adeleke with Emojis hailing the ‘dancing senator’ turned governor.

The newly elected governor polled 403,371 votes against Oyetola’s 371,000 votes.

Fans of his nephew, Davido as well as colleagues have sent out a massive congratulations on his victory as the new governor of Osun state.