To promote chastity among women in society, the Nazareth Baptist Church in Ebuhleni, north of Durban in South Africa, has reportedly conducted a free virginity test on women who attend their church and are 18 years of age or older.

It is allegedly an annual occasion performed by the church, and at the end of the exercise, a Certificate of Virginity is provided to the successful ones additionally a mark is given on the brow of the successful ones. The women eagerly anticipate the occasion each year.

The test is usually carried out within the middle of the year, so the certificates issued will still be valid the following year until the next virginity check is carried out by the church again.

The test for the 2022/2023 session was conducted by the church yesterday and a certificate was issued to the successful ladies. The certificate was signed by the Leader of Nazareth Baptist Virginity and the specialist who carried out the test