TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a…

Church Reportedly Gives Certificate Of Virginity To Ladies After Testing Them

Entertainment
By Shalom

To promote chastity among women in society, the Nazareth Baptist Church in Ebuhleni, north of Durban in South Africa, has reportedly conducted a free virginity test on women who attend their church and are 18 years of age or older.

It is allegedly an annual occasion performed by the church, and at the end of the exercise, a Certificate of Virginity is provided to the successful ones additionally a mark is given on the brow of the successful ones. The women eagerly anticipate the occasion each year.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Nigerian pastor wears BetKing shirt to preach…

Our pastor carry gun come church – Member shares video…

The test is usually carried out within the middle of the year, so the certificates issued will still be valid the following year until the next virginity check is carried out by the church again.

The test for the 2022/2023 session was conducted by the church yesterday and a certificate was issued to the successful ladies. The certificate was signed by the Leader of Nazareth Baptist Virginity and the specialist who carried out the test

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Josh2Funny addresses his baby who prevented him and his wife from having s*x

“Having a CGPA of 3.49 is worth celebrating” – Lady says as…

Blogger Calls Out Actress Ini Edo For Allegedly Dating A Married Man

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita Daniels over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More