Classic video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday celebration

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, celebrated his 32nd birthday in style with colleagues and friends.

Fans and fellow celebrities celebrated the Grammy winner, who was born on July 16, 1990, all over the world.

However, a video posted on the singer’s official news page captured the moment Big Wiz and his friends celebrated his new age.

Tems, a sensational singer, was also seen in the video, while Wizkid initiated a toast for a good life, which had everyone jamming their glasses.

In other news; May Edochie, the wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has sparked controversy by continuing to use her husband’s name despite the polygamy scandal.

It should be noted that the actor recently took in a second wife, with whom he already had a child.