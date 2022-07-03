Conscience is pricking your heart – Mercy Eke bashed as she cries out over unhappiness despite being wealthy

Mercy Eke, a popular reality star, elicits mixed reactions following a cry for help over sadness consuming her mind despite her wealth.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show winner took to Twitter to express her lack of happiness even after acquiring wealth.

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life 😡,” Mercy Eke wrote as her last tweet on Saturday night.

The claim, however, caught many by surprise as some argue the notion while others expressed concern about her mental health.

“Money is not the problem. It’s the way you are making your money after BBN that’s pricking your heart and making you unhappy deep down. Find God and Close your legs more sis. You will see that genuine peace and happiness will start to find you,” a user wrote.

See more reactions below;