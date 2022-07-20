TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

“Continue to be yourself” – Former President of Ghana reacts to video of daughter twerking

Entertainment
By Shalom

John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, has reacted to his daughter’s viral tw€rk video on his official Facebook page.

The ex-president posted a family photo of himself and his wife, Lordina Mahama with their daughter Farida who was seated between them.

Captioning the photo, John Mahama wished his daughter who was turning 15 a very happy birthday while also advising her to keep being herself.

He wrote:
“Baby of the family. All so grown up already.

Happy 15th birthday, Farida. Lots of love from me, your mother and brothers. Continue to be yourself and grow bebeautifully

However, Farida Mahama, the daughter of the former president has currently been trending online after videos of her twerking susurface

From the video, Farida was seen tutoring her followers on how to twerk.

However, the video which was recorded for her private Snapchat story ended up in the public.

The video stirred mixed reactions among netizens. While some netizens accused the former president of failing to raise his child well others are commending Farida for having a free spirit and demanding that she should be left alone to have a private life.

See his post and the videos below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Continue to be yourself” – Former President of Ghana reacts…

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for Peter Obi

Lady shares videos of her son whom she left with her family while working abroad

“People mistake me for their elder sister” – Proud young mum…

How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

“My poor baby can’t see” – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury

“I Have Had A Pretty Traumatic Year” – Fancy Acholonu Recounts Near-death…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More