“Continue to be yourself” – Former President of Ghana reacts to video of daughter twerking

John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, has reacted to his daughter’s viral tw€rk video on his official Facebook page.

The ex-president posted a family photo of himself and his wife, Lordina Mahama with their daughter Farida who was seated between them.

Captioning the photo, John Mahama wished his daughter who was turning 15 a very happy birthday while also advising her to keep being herself.

He wrote:

“Baby of the family. All so grown up already.

Happy 15th birthday, Farida. Lots of love from me, your mother and brothers. Continue to be yourself and grow bebeautifully

However, Farida Mahama, the daughter of the former president has currently been trending online after videos of her twerking susurface

From the video, Farida was seen tutoring her followers on how to twerk.

However, the video which was recorded for her private Snapchat story ended up in the public.

The video stirred mixed reactions among netizens. While some netizens accused the former president of failing to raise his child well others are commending Farida for having a free spirit and demanding that she should be left alone to have a private life.

See his post and the videos below: