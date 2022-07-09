TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Corp member marches to his mum’s office after passing out, salutes her (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young corper has paid his mum a visit at her place of employment after completing his NYSC training.

The young man marched to his mother, who works for the Nigerian Immigration Service, and saluted her in a video that was uploaded to Instagram.

He then handed her his certificate after his mother gave him a congratulatory handshake for passing out successfully.

In the viral video, the young man could be seen hailing his mother while spraying her with mint notes which are supposedly his allawee. Nigerians have hailed the young man for being so appreciative toward his mum as they prayed he’d get a good job to take care of her.

