TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as ‘senior man’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser and Instagram celebrity, James Brown has stated that he dislikes being referred to as ‘senior man’.

He had recently been called that by a fan online, and since it wasn’t the first time, he felt compelled to air his grievance.

James claimed that he is a woman and calling him a senior man constitutes gender misidentification in a video he produced to provide explanation.

READ ALSO

Reactions as James Brown reveals how Bobrisky [email protected] to…

Bobrisky reveals what he did to his old house after moving…

He clarified that it is inappropriate for people to continue addressing him as a guy because he does everything as a woman and views himself as a woman.

Similarly, his partner and old mentor, Bobrisky has been having an online battle with comedian, Mr funny aka Sabinus who often calls him senior man.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as ‘senior man’ (Video)

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More