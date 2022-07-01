Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as ‘senior man’ (Video)

Controversial crossdresser and Instagram celebrity, James Brown has stated that he dislikes being referred to as ‘senior man’.

He had recently been called that by a fan online, and since it wasn’t the first time, he felt compelled to air his grievance.

James claimed that he is a woman and calling him a senior man constitutes gender misidentification in a video he produced to provide explanation.

He clarified that it is inappropriate for people to continue addressing him as a guy because he does everything as a woman and views himself as a woman.

Similarly, his partner and old mentor, Bobrisky has been having an online battle with comedian, Mr funny aka Sabinus who often calls him senior man.

