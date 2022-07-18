Davido cuts ties with alleged lover, Ama Reginald, after being spotted with Cross

Davido, a Afrobeats singer, appears to have ended his rumored whirlwind romance with socialite and influencer Ama Reginald.

After Davido and his ex-fiancee, Chioma Rowland, split for the second time this year, the two became an item.

As their romance got heated, Davido had followed Ama Reginald on all social media platforms.

To fuel their romance, Davido had followed all Ama Reginald’s family on social media and was caught liking their photos on several occasions.

Recently, the influencer was spotted with the popular reality star, Cross Okonkwo, which caught many by surprise.

In a recent development, Davido unfollowed Ama Reginald on the image-sharing platform, Instagram, where he has being spotted engaging her frequently.

It was noticed that for some time now the singer has not liked or commented on Ama Reginald’s photos which is rare.