Davido makes a female fan emotional as he gifts her his shoe and N2million at Infinix VIP concert (Video)

Sensational singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has made a female fan emotional with the unexpected gifts he gave her.

It goes without saying that the singer is one of the most loved and admired celebrity because of his kindness and charity towards everyone.

Davido has proven time and time again his generosity towards everyone.

His recent kind act left a female fan emotional as he brings her on stage at the Infinity VIP concert to perform his hit track, stand strong.

The singer made the lady shed tears of joy when he gifted her his shoes which cost a fortune and still gifted her a whooping 2 million naira.

The lady, who couldn’t contain her joy, almost went berserk with excitement.

Watch the video: