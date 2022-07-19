DJ Cuppy replies man who said he wants to have s*x with her all night

Florence Otedola professionally known by her stage name, DJ Cuppy, has reacted after a man left a perverted comment on her post.

The billionnaire heiress had shared a post on there micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

It was a light-hearted post about insomnia which is a disorder that makes it difficult for people to sleep.

According to the billionaire heiress, Insomia turns one into a mathematician as one would lie awake at night calculating the number of hours of sleep they would get when they eventually fall asleep.

She tweeted:

“Insomnia really does sharpen your mathematics because you spend all night calculating how much sleep you’ll get if ‘fall asleep right now.’ 😂🤣 LMAO 💤”

However, a perverted Twitter user reacted to the musician’s post, telling her what he would do to her body if he gets the chance to havese*x with her.

He wrote:

“Cuppy I must say this, imma f*kk the shit ouuta ya p..sy if I get you. Watch out”,

However, reacting to this, the billionaire heiress responded with scorn and repulsion at the man’s words.

She replied:

“Eyama… Ewww 🤢”

See the tweets below: