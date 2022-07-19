TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

DJ Cuppy replies man who said he wants to have s*x with her all night

Entertainment
By Shalom

Florence Otedola professionally known by her stage name, DJ Cuppy, has reacted after a man left a perverted comment on her post.

The billionnaire heiress had shared a post on there micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

READ ALSO

“I have found myself completely fatigued and antisocial”– DJ…

My new car is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares photos…

It was a light-hearted post about insomnia which is a disorder that makes it difficult for people to sleep.

According to the billionaire heiress, Insomia turns one into a mathematician as one would lie awake at night calculating the number of hours of sleep they would get when they eventually fall asleep.

She tweeted:
“Insomnia really does sharpen your mathematics because you spend all night calculating how much sleep you’ll get if ‘fall asleep right now.’ 😂🤣 LMAO 💤”

However, a perverted Twitter user reacted to the musician’s post, telling her what he would do to her body if he gets the chance to havese*x with her.

He wrote:
“Cuppy I must say this, imma f*kk the shit ouuta ya p..sy if I get you. Watch out”,

However, reacting to this, the billionaire heiress responded with scorn and repulsion at the man’s words.

She replied:
“Eyama… Ewww 🤢”

See the tweets below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s name in latest…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

Lady tackles boyfriend for not paying for the food of her 18 friends whom she…

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

Lady storms OPM church service in search of actor Aguba for marriage

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend of two years is a married man who…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy replies man who said he wants to have s*x with her all night

Nigerian gay rights activist, Edafe Okporo ties the knot with his lover, Nick…

“There’s nothing reasonable about apologizing to your wife when…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

“My boyfriend wants to marry me, I’m 17, he is 19” –…

No woman can snatch him – Woman boldly reveals she locked her man in juju bottle…

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More