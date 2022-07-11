TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian doctor has cried for help while narrating the story of a patient who couldn’t be cut open for treatment.

According to the doctor, the patient was diagnosed to be having an internal bleeding and while trying to get some needles to his veins she discovered that he couldn’t be pierced.

Meanwhile, all efforts to contact his family members proved futile as the password to his phone was unknown.

In her own words:
“Doctors in the house have you gotten a patient who needles and knife’s can’t pierce through their skin before?

How did you treat this person?

The person is unconscious but nothing can cut him open and he has internal bleeding, his tommy is swollen.

We can’t get through to relatives because my colleagues don’t know password. No face lock or thumb print.

Sad one we hope we don’t loose him soon.

He even lock sim. We have tried shaaaa

All this security and juju get disadvantage. This has really gone beyond expectations. “

