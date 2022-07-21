TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept…

‘Dollar is now N640, our prices have gone up’ – Bobrisky speaks on behalf of his fellow ‘Runsgirls’

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky has updated his clients on recent increase in price of his services.

Following the recent dollar rise, the human barbie doll took to his social media page to seemingly admit to being a ‘runs girl’ and notify on changes in his charges.

The ‘Rich Queen of Lagos’, as he is fondly called by his fans, urged his colleagues in the business to follow suit and update their price cards since that has risen.

READ ALSO

“Mummy of Lagos” Bobrisky Pepper his haters as he…

Bobrisky reportedly dragged to court days following lavish…

The controversial influencer wrote: “All the Oloshos in the house, our price don high oh. Let’s update our price card. 1$ is now N640. As a matter of fact, no more short time, na weekend things now.”

See screenshot of his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on…

OPM pastor offers financial support to two ladies fighting over Aguba, gives…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Dollar is now N640, our prices have gone up’ – Bobrisky speaks on behalf…

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

Peter Okoye responds after being called out for failing to pay back N140K…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

“My Dad Turns Fifty Today” – Lady Says As She Flaunts Her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More