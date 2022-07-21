‘Dollar is now N640, our prices have gone up’ – Bobrisky speaks on behalf of his fellow ‘Runsgirls’

Popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky has updated his clients on recent increase in price of his services.

Following the recent dollar rise, the human barbie doll took to his social media page to seemingly admit to being a ‘runs girl’ and notify on changes in his charges.

The ‘Rich Queen of Lagos’, as he is fondly called by his fans, urged his colleagues in the business to follow suit and update their price cards since that has risen.

The controversial influencer wrote: “All the Oloshos in the house, our price don high oh. Let’s update our price card. 1$ is now N640. As a matter of fact, no more short time, na weekend things now.”

See screenshot of his post below:

