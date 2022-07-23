TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

Music mogul, Don Jazzy loses mother

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records, has announced the death of his mother.

Jazzy made the announcement in an Instagram post with a photo of her mother on Friday.

READ ALSO

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.”

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her.”

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.”

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband”…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo…

“He Hasn’t Bathed for 3 Years”: Okada Riders Forcefully Bath…

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido gets caught by his fans in Amsterdam as he does the unthinkable (Video)

Anita Joseph reveals secret to her blissful marriage despite ill-wish for…

Music mogul, Don Jazzy loses mother

Elderly woman who melted hearts for dancing beautifully in viral video becomes a…

“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna Boy” – Omah Lay…

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

My song blew but I did not blow – Rapper, Laycon laments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More