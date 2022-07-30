Drama as Georgina Onuoha blast Yul Edochie for mocking her over involvement in Apostle Suleman’s saga

Veteran Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has fired back at her colleague, Yul Edochie, over his comments about her involvement in Apostle Suleman’s alleged secret affairs.

It’s no longer news that Apostle Johnson Suleman has been facing countless accusation by a faceless blogger involving his alleged intimate affairs with Halima Abubakar and a number of other actresses.

Reaction to the on going speculations, Yul Edochie made a post on his social media account, mocking everyone involved and demanding that Nigerian drag them just as he was dragged during his own scandal.

Reacting to his post, Georgina Onuoha rained insults on him for cutting corners and not having the balls to directly shade her.

She wrote;

“Hello Yul @yuledochie

Are you talking to me or about me?

I will appreciate it if you address me directly and stop cutting corners.

I called you out by your name.

Darling, are you scared to name me?

Poor you.

Let me say it again. You were still a child when I made fame and will remain a child as I build an empire.

I will spare you tonight out of respect for your father I adore, for your legitimate wife and grown kids and elder brothers.

I will spare them the shame of your uncouth and unscrupulous behavior.

@yuledochie unlike you, some of us named by a faceless coward hiding behind keyboards and slandering people; are decent people.

We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties committing adultery and fathering a child out of wedlock.

What a shame 😄.

apostle suleman

@yuledochie I never called you out about Whatsoever a faceless blogger @gistloversgram_media claiming to be King of fools wrote about you.

I didn’t give a FvCk about it.

Neither were you called out by anyone because your committed adultery, fathered a child in the process and married your mistress in hiding without shame.

No it is within your right to flaunt your little third leg as you wish.

You owned up to your adultery and tried to justify it.

Darling, I Georgina Onuoha called you out because of the insensitive careless remarks you were making about your first wife and comparing yourself to King David; hence I needed to educate you more on our culture and religion you were trying to use to justify your promiscuous life after betraying the wife of your youth who sponsored when you had nothing.

@yuledochie you are a baby to me, hence I will advise you go get some common sense and decency because it is apparent you lack basic self awareness.

You should be covering your face in shame.

I am still waiting for your so called gistlover @gistloversgram_media to produce evidence to support his or her unfounded assumptions.

Yul not everyone is a stray and a street dog.

At this juncture you need a leash around your mouth and medulla oblongata. It is apparent you medulla is not aligning.

So once again, I dare you to call me by my name as I am calling your fuckry.

What a petulant child seeking cheap fame.”