Drama as hundreds of fans chase Nicki Minaj’s convoy through the streets of London (Video)

Popular Trinidadian-American rapper, Nicki Minaj was compelled to run away from a throng of overzealous fans after a raucous meet and greet in London.

The “Super bass” crooner was meant to show up at Cafe Koko in Camden on Monday at about 11am, but the fans became anxious and irate because she did not show up until 6pm.

The songstress was a part of the Wireless Festival’s all-female lineup, which took place throughout the weekend in Finsbury Park. She arrived late, which caused controversy, and the crowded event was subsequently canceled.

The main issue her crew ran into, though, was how to get away from the hundreds of fans that had come to see her. After climbing aboard her van, Minaj sped off, while her fans pursued the vehicle.

Watch the video below: