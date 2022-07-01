Drama as lawyer appears before court in pastoral robe days after his colleague stormed court in ‘Juju Priest’ outfit

Ogbachalu Goshen, a lawyer, has stunned many by appearing in a priest robe before the Okpoko Magistrate Court in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The magistrate, CB Mbaegbu, refused to hear him because he was not dressed properly, resulting in a minor incident in court.

In response, Goshen disagreed with the magistrate, citing a recent Supreme Court decision that supported female students wearing the hijab in public schools as an example.

The lawyer also reminded the court that it was his right and that the court’s objection violated his fundamental human right.

The magistrate, on the other hand, disagreed, forcing the court to dismiss.

Watch the video below;

