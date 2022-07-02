Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video)

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, expressed their displeasure after an official physically abused one of them.
A video circulating on social media depicted a confrontation between corps members over an abuse inflicted on one of them.
Graduates at the Benue orientation camp who were training for the one-year compulsory service condemned an official for slapping a corper.
Watch the video below;
In other news; Tomie, a Nigerian woman, took to social media to praise God after her aunt gave birth for the first time.
She revealed that her aunt had a baby girl after a 12-year wait and several pregnancy complications.
The woman, who shared the good news on Twitter, revealed that she had two miscarriages after the second trimester and five failed IVF attempts.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES