Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video)

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, expressed their displeasure after an official physically abused one of them.

A video circulating on social media depicted a confrontation between corps members over an abuse inflicted on one of them.

Graduates at the Benue orientation camp who were training for the one-year compulsory service condemned an official for slapping a corper.

Watch the video below;

