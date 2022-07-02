Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, expressed their displeasure after an official physically abused one of them.

A video circulating on social media depicted a confrontation between corps members over an abuse inflicted on one of them.

Graduates at the Benue orientation camp who were training for the one-year compulsory service condemned an official for slapping a corper.

In other news; Tomie, a Nigerian woman, took to social media to praise God after her aunt gave birth for the first time.

She revealed that her aunt had a baby girl after a 12-year wait and several pregnancy complications.

The woman, who shared the good news on Twitter, revealed that she had two miscarriages after the second trimester and five failed IVF attempts.

