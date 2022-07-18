“Economy is bad. Stop giving God 10%. Increase your tithe” — Clergyman tells Christians

A clergyman, Pastor Evang. Gospel Agochukwu, has urged practicing Christians to up their tithing contributions to the church.

It is no longer news that the country is being assailed by a plague of hardship, with constant rise in price of goods and services.

A pastor has now urged Nigerians to be consider the state of the country and raise how much they give in church as tithes.

In a recent post on his Facebook page, Evang. Gospel, the founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt, stated this by claiming that he tithes 70% of his income.

His post on his page reads,

“ECONOMY IS BAD, EVERYTHING HAS GONE UP. STOP GIVING GOD 10%”



His post has stirred mixed reactions from social media users who have criticized his post.

