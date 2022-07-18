TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates what she witnessed at her friend’s wedding

Angela Nwosu dragged to filth after gifting her one-year-old…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani…

“Economy is bad. Stop giving God 10%. Increase your tithe” — Clergyman tells Christians

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A clergyman, Pastor Evang. Gospel Agochukwu, has urged practicing Christians to up their tithing contributions to the church.

It is no longer news that the country is being assailed by a plague of hardship, with constant rise in price of goods and services.

A pastor has now urged Nigerians to be consider the state of the country and raise how much they give in church as tithes.

READ ALSO

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu…

In a recent post on his Facebook page, Evang. Gospel, the founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt, stated this by claiming that he tithes 70% of his income.

His post on his page reads,

“ECONOMY IS BAD, EVERYTHING HAS GONE UP. STOP GIVING GOD 10%”

His post has stirred mixed reactions from social media users who have criticized his post.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates what she witnessed at her friend’s wedding

Angela Nwosu dragged to filth after gifting her one-year-old daughter, a mini…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Lady narrates her horrible first date experience

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s name in latest…

My mum fainted after finding out that I am sleeping with my father to pay school…

“I planned my wedding in 3 weeks and 4 days, it was the simplest…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Economy is bad. Stop giving God 10%. Increase your tithe” — Clergyman tells…

Man angrily denounces his state, Osun following Ademola Adeleke’s victory

Chris Brown celebrates Adeleke’s emergence as Osun Governor-Elect

Davido cuts ties with alleged lover, Ama Reginald, after being spotted with…

Lady who travelled from Enugu to PH to see Aguba creates scene in OPM church…

Obi Cubana reacts as Portable congratulates Ademola Adeleke despite drumming…

Lady narrates how her family declared her missing after spending a night at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More