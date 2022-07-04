“Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man” – Reactions as BBNaija’s Liquorose shows off her ‘tomboy’ lifestyle
Nigerian dancer, choreographer, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije a.k.a Liquorose has stirred reactions online after posting new photos of herself in suit.
The ex-big brother Naija housemate looked somehow manly in the photos as she showcased her tomboy-ish nature.
Captioning the photo, the dancer who recently emerged as the winner of the most popular fandom in the People’s Choice Net Honours Awards wrote:
“Let’s switch the style up a bit”
While the photos got a lot of positive reactions, some netizens were quick to point out that Emmanuel had dumped her because of her tomboy-ish life style.
Here are some comments:
Collins Kate reacted: “Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man”
