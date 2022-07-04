“Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man” – Reactions as BBNaija’s Liquorose shows off her ‘tomboy’ lifestyle

Nigerian dancer, choreographer, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije a.k.a Liquorose has stirred reactions online after posting new photos of herself in suit.

The ex-big brother Naija housemate looked somehow manly in the photos as she showcased her tomboy-ish nature.

Captioning the photo, the dancer who recently emerged as the winner of the most popular fandom in the People’s Choice Net Honours Awards wrote:

“Let’s switch the style up a bit”

While the photos got a lot of positive reactions, some netizens were quick to point out that Emmanuel had dumped her because of her tomboy-ish life style.

Here are some comments:

zambia4iquorose wrote:

The Original TomBoy

ggb_for_life._ wrote:

The Lion herself

adriana_mwanza wrote:

The BADDEST TOMBOY, no one comes close

adriana_mwanza wrote:

LIQUOR

emily_omon wrote

Finally……..

mobee_xoxo wrote:

Yasss

bolanteerry6 wrote:

I love this look like

prettymary209 wrote:

liquor B

oma_zaroff wrote:

Say no more Queen

bolanteerry6 wrote:

My sexiest Tomboy tth

bolanleerry6 wrote:

My everything

bolanteerry6 wrote:

My queen

bamgfoods wrote:

It fits u more th

bekky_love2 wrote:

Love you with all my heart me too ! want to be like you oo but u don’t use to help me but | keep loving you everyday momma

freda_george wrote:

Normally

Collins Kate reacted: “Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man”