TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle…

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom…

“Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man” – Reactions as BBNaija’s Liquorose shows off her ‘tomboy’ lifestyle

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, choreographer, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije a.k.a Liquorose has stirred reactions online after posting new photos of herself in suit.

The ex-big brother Naija housemate looked somehow manly in the photos as she showcased her tomboy-ish nature.

READ ALSO

Maria Chike Finally Opens Up About Husband Snatching…

I will never lend anybody money again – Ifuennada vows…

Captioning the photo, the dancer who recently emerged as the winner of the most popular fandom in the People’s Choice Net Honours Awards wrote:
“Let’s switch the style up a bit”

While the photos got a lot of positive reactions, some netizens were quick to point out that Emmanuel had dumped her because of her tomboy-ish life style.

Here are some comments:
zambia4iquorose wrote:
The Original TomBoy

ggb_for_life._ wrote:
The Lion herself

adriana_mwanza wrote:
The BADDEST TOMBOY, no one comes close

adriana_mwanza wrote:
LIQUOR

emily_omon wrote
Finally……..

mobee_xoxo wrote:
Yasss

bolanteerry6 wrote:
I love this look like

prettymary209 wrote:
liquor B

oma_zaroff wrote:
Say no more Queen

bolanteerry6 wrote:
My sexiest Tomboy tth

bolanleerry6 wrote:
My everything

bolanteerry6 wrote:
My queen

bamgfoods wrote:
It fits u more th

bekky_love2 wrote:
Love you with all my heart me too ! want to be like you oo but u don’t use to help me but | keep loving you everyday momma

freda_george wrote:
Normally

Collins Kate reacted: “Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

Actress MoBimpe blasts lady who confessed that she has feelings for her husband…

“I rather die than depend on my wife to survive” – Man recounts the time he was…

Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Emmanuel no fit date him fellow man” – Reactions as BBNaija’s…

Video of lady barking like dog in police station after boyfriend allegedly used…

I regret sleeping with my cousin – Man opens up

“I slept with my best friend’s husband” – lady reveals

How my husband cheated on me with our maid and got her pregnant – Lady…

Maria Chike Finally Opens Up About Husband Snatching Accusations

He dumped me because I didn’t help his mother in the kitchen – Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More