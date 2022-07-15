TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A tiktok user identified as reemah_baby has shared an emotional video of the moment she reunited with her lover.

She also disclosed that she was in accident just before her lover’s arrival but that didn’t stop her from going to see him.

She captioned her video:
“Welcome back home
long distance
I was in an accident but that didn’t stop me from going to the airport😭😭😭😭
and he was crying 😭”

Read some comments below:
@adexdb:but why I no follow this generation come, those in the 80s are not romantic 🥺

@iampearl_blaq:please where did I put my tissue 😓😓😭 this is so touching 😓

@lele___001:Awwwwn🥺🥺🥺 who’s cutting onions 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

@bimmie_ola:Parting my hair with a knife rn😭😭

@callhmetobby:Am not a stone 🥺I know 🥰 ❤️🥺so happy for you guys

@_oladejii:I choose you and I’ll choose you, over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.. X.O ❤️😘

@bbdaisy01:If you are in a long distance relationship,gather here let’s know ourselves 🥺🥰 Can’t wait to welcome mine too🥺🥺🥰🥰

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNaMQA8L/?k=1

