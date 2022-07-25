Emotional moment Tobi Amusan breaks down in tears as she receives Gold medal after smashing world record (Video)

Renowned sportswoman, Tobi Amusan has made Nigeria proud after she performed an incredible feat at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Recall that the athlete who lives and trains in El Paso in the United States, won the 100m hurdles in 12.06 seconds (wind-aided).

The Nigerian national anthem was played during the World Championship for the first time in 39 years with Tobi Amusan facing the flag.

After receiving her gold medal, standing in front of the flag for the national song, and receiving her $100k check for breaking the world record, the world record holder was overtaken with emotion and started to cry.

Amusan, speaking on her victory which makes her the very first Nigerian athlete in history to become a World Champion, she said:

“I couldn’t be more thankful. I have come out here with a win and the world record.”

Watch the video below: