Entertainers who demand s*x-for-roles should be punished – Mr Macaroni

Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, a comedian and activist, has advocated for appropriate sanctions to be imposed on actors and skit-makers who engage in sex for roles.

Mr Macaroni said that during an interview with NAN, and he also called for an investigation into the sex-for-role allegations in the entertainment industry.



The act was described as disgusting and abominable by the content creator, who added that it should not be ignored.

In his words; ”I’ve always spoken against it, even before I attained this position being a public figure. I have kicked against it, I have a series of tweets against it, I have lots of content to speak against it, it is highly disrespectful and highly degrading, and it reeks of how much we have lost touch with humanity.

People should get roles and jobs based on competence, based on the fact that they are able to deliver. How many people will you sleep with?” He added that there should be consequences for such actions rather than turning a blind eye.

“There should be consequences for reprehensible behaviour to do better. If not, if they are found guilty, I want to believe there are appropriate punishments to address this.

And it cuts across, it’s not just sex, somebody will ask you to go and bring money for a job; if they have money will they be looking for jobs, we shouldn’t ruin the lives of others too”.