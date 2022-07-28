Erica Nlewedim places curse on fast thief that stole her entire cash at international store

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and social media influencer, Erica Nlewedim has disclosed that she got robbed at a Zara store abroad but didn’t know till it was late.

She claimed that the pickpocket removed all of the money from her bag, and that she only realized there was none left when she attempted to pay for a bag.

The perpetrator received a severe cursing from Erica, who also warned that nothing will go right for them until they turn themselves in to the police.

She wrote:

“To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police.

I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty🤦🏽‍♀️😞

They called the police cos another woman complained about the same thing and her whole bag was stolen, we’re waiting for the outcome.”

