Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi speaks in support of premarital sxx (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi has stated that those who insist individuals shouldn’t engage sxx before marriage are out of their minds.

The thespian turned preacher questioned why folks who are engaged should not be allowed to have sx.

In a video of herself which she posted on her official Instagram page, she said: “The proponent of this wicked agenda of ‘no s*x before marriage’ must be completely out of their minds.”

If they are not out of their mind, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?

How do I get to know if my intended is good in bed?”

She went further to say that it’s not easy to abstain from s*x with one you’re attracted to.

The thespian also added that those who preach against s*x before marriage are either “castrated eunuchs” or “dry females” who don’t enjoy intimacy.

Watch her speak below:

