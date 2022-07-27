Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out over domestic v!olence

Big brother naija season 7 housemate, Sheggz has been called out by a lady for allegedly assaulting her while they were dating.

According to her, Sheggz is a very violent person.

She revealed that he choked her and hit her badly and in an attempt to run away from him, she missed a step which resulted in the damage of her leg bone.

She said:

“He got aggressive, he was grabbing me choking me.

I go to the stairs an I’m trying to run down as quick as I can.

So that’s how I obviously missed a step so I fell down.

I was rolling. I was just rolling rolling rolling, land on my leg, my leg just snapped. It snapped.

I thought it was like a little stain y’all but getting to the hospital they told me omo!! “you’ve done a very good job. You’ve literally cracked your bone. Your bone is broken”

It’s not like a lite strain you know you use clutches for. I needed surgery as soon as possible. That’s how bad it was.”

Watch the video below: