TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping…

Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out over domestic v!olence

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big brother naija season 7 housemate, Sheggz has been called out by a lady for allegedly assaulting her while they were dating.

According to her, Sheggz is a very violent person.

She revealed that he choked her and hit her badly and in an attempt to run away from him, she missed a step which resulted in the damage of her leg bone.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Chichi confronts Sheggz for peeping at her while…

#BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two…

She said:
“He got aggressive, he was grabbing me choking me.

I go to the stairs an I’m trying to run down as quick as I can.

So that’s how I obviously missed a step so I fell down.

I was rolling. I was just rolling rolling rolling, land on my leg, my leg just snapped. It snapped.

I thought it was like a little stain y’all but getting to the hospital they told me omo!! “you’ve done a very good job. You’ve literally cracked your bone. Your bone is broken”

It’s not like a lite strain you know you use clutches for. I needed surgery as soon as possible. That’s how bad it was.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Tems reveals that woman in popular old TV advert is her mum (Video)

Man narrates what his cheating girlfriend’s sugardaddy did to him after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out over domestic v!olence

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Man who inked tattoo of Davido on his body reportedly charges 30BG fans to take…

I couldn’t afford to record in a studio until I met D’Prince – Ruger

#BBNaija: “I hope say nobody de eye am” – Curious Bryann gushes over Diana;…

Lady celebrates boyfriend who caught her cheating three times but still stood by…

Throwback video of late Prophet TB Joshua predicting Naira will rise to N650/$1…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More