Female admin absconds with contribution money, buys new iPhone 13

Adesewa, a young woman, was arrested after it was claimed she fled with funds provided by her thrift group’s members.

According to reports, the suspect, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, vanished with millions of Naira in cash.

Sources also revealed that, Adesewa ignored calls from donors asking her to return or reimburse their money.

She, however, ran out of luck when one of the contributors found her hiding place and took her to the closest police station after conducting a thorough manhunt.

One of the contributors said in a voice note that was released that Adesewa upgraded to big girl status and purchased an iPhone 13 with the millions.

In a viral video, the woman is seen chastised by another woman who questions how a girl with her beauty could commit such terrible act.

Watch the video below: