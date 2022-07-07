TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a…

Female admin absconds with contribution money, buys new iPhone 13

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Adesewa, a young woman, was arrested after it was claimed she fled with funds provided by her thrift group’s members.

According to reports, the suspect, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, vanished with millions of Naira in cash.

Sources also revealed that, Adesewa ignored calls from donors asking her to return or reimburse their money.

READ ALSO

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada,…

Male s*x worker shares his experience, says he charges N15k

She, however, ran out of luck when one of the contributors found her hiding place and took her to the closest police station after conducting a thorough manhunt.

One of the contributors said in a voice note that was released that Adesewa upgraded to big girl status and purchased an iPhone 13 with the millions.

In a viral video, the woman is seen chastised by another woman who questions how a girl with her beauty could commit such terrible act.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

Groom caught placing betting on his phone during his church wedding (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Female admin absconds with contribution money, buys new iPhone 13

Uche Maduagwu sheds tears after he allegedly got arrested, [email protected] for ‘being…

Lady cries out in confusion because her husband of five years has never cheated

Jubilation as Olu Jacobs stars in new stage play for 80th birthday

Woman enrolls little girl in school after saying her ambition is to be a Yahoo…

Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More