Female lecturer fumes as famous student invites barber to cut his hair in class (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on the internet captures moment, King Oumar, a South African YouTuber, was receiving a haircut in class.

While a lecture was in progress, Oumar, a the University of Johannesburg student, was busy having his hair cut.

The female lecturer was furious with him for what he did and said that the barber should sit down since it was inappropriate to do it in her presence.

After the livid lecturer lashed out at him for what he was doing he began to explain that he was scheduled to have a crucial meeting after the class and was preparing to meet up with time.

Although he said that it wouldn’t take long, the lecturer continued to chastise him, and they were both made to leave the room.

Watch the video below;

