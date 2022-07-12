TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to…

For The Sake Of Your Children, Endure Your Marriage To The End — Media Personality Hunkle Advises Women

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian social media influencer, commentator and content creator Identified as Hunkle vick has advised ladies to stay in their marriages no matter what they are going through for the sake of their children.

He warned ladies to always endure in their marriages as divorce is never an option.

READ ALSO

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks…

“I Never Wanted kids: Woman in Her 40s Celebrates Not…

This coming just weeks after the viral news of various Nigerian celebrity couples’ divorce including Chacha Eke and Austin Faani, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz and the most recent, Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye.

He wrote:
“Dear ladies,For the sake of your children. Please remain in that marriage and endure to the end. Divorce is never an option,stop running from your fears and confront it”

In another tweet, he wrote:
“Dear Men.
When it comes to divorce, you all are the most vulnerable. Set your priorities straight,never be deceived by what you see ..
All that glitters isn’t Gold.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

For The Sake Of Your Children, Endure Your Marriage To The End — Media…

Khloe and her siblings gift their mum an SUV for her 60th birthday (Video)

Man narrates how receiving a heartbreak helped him graduate with an upper second…

Netizens gush as man celebrates his marriage; recounts how his wife sold her…

AKSU student hospitalized after he was allegedly set ablaze by community…

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly to Nigeria for meet…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More