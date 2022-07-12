For The Sake Of Your Children, Endure Your Marriage To The End — Media Personality Hunkle Advises Women

Nigerian social media influencer, commentator and content creator Identified as Hunkle vick has advised ladies to stay in their marriages no matter what they are going through for the sake of their children.

He warned ladies to always endure in their marriages as divorce is never an option.

This coming just weeks after the viral news of various Nigerian celebrity couples’ divorce including Chacha Eke and Austin Faani, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz and the most recent, Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye.

He wrote:

“Dear ladies,For the sake of your children. Please remain in that marriage and endure to the end. Divorce is never an option,stop running from your fears and confront it”

In another tweet, he wrote:

“Dear Men.

When it comes to divorce, you all are the most vulnerable. Set your priorities straight,never be deceived by what you see ..

All that glitters isn’t Gold.”

