Friends tease lady as she cries inconsolably after being dumped by boyfriend of five years

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video shows a heartbroken lady crying bitterly after a long time boyfriend decided to end things with her.

Reports claim that the lady had been in a relationship with the guy for almost half a decade ( five years) before he dumped her.

The beautiful lady was seen sitting on the floor, shedding copious amounts of tears while her friends teased her over her loss.

The friends, rather than console her, chose to imitate the way she was crying but only worsened the weeping.

One of her friends could be overheard in the background wondering how a man could cause so much pain to her friend.

