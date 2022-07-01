TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter username @simply_meil has narrated how she got married to the man who built the house she rented.

According to her, her husband is the engineer that was contracted to build the house she was interested in renting, and she met him when she went to check out the house.

While sharing a beautiful photo of her and her husband together, she captioned;
”From house hunting to getting a husband”

”He was the Engineer that built the house. @lukemario1”

Here are some comments:
“Abi I should change location for my hunting ni🤷‍♀️….na only to Dey waka follow this Lagos agent I dey do😂😂😂,anyways congratulations guys”

“Meanwhile, those of you ladies rejecting propose ring in public or other kinds of proposals looking for unimanginable house, you may end up under bridge. Husband scarce ooo.

No say I no tell you.”

“You’re a perfect match… just give him peace of mind and you will get all the love and affection you will need. May your marriage be blessed”

“Was he the agent or co-tenant?…. I want to know how to strategically placed myself …. Congratulations 🎉🥳🎊”

 

 

See tweet below:

