Funny moment man snoring aggressively in his sleep scared his baby (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A humorous video that has gone viral online captures the moment a a little baby was terribly frightened by his sleeping father.

The dad was snoring while sleeping next to his infant son and startled the child when he let out a loud snort.

The infant was clearly protesting in his own special way, and his terrified expression could be observed on his face.

The little baby was extremely terrified, and burst out crying by the sudden loud snore.

The little kid’s mother, who was present in the room and was recording the scene, began laughing out hard when she saw how her child responded to her husband’s snore.

