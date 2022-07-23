General Walks in Secretly, Catches Male and Female ‘Soldiers’  Shaking Their Waists

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A group of military men and women were recently spotted dancing and shaking their bums when their boss suddenly walked in.

 

All the military personnels quickly behaved themselves as soon as the boss gently walked into the area.

 

However, a particular dancer did not notice the boss’ presence as he continued to dance.

He went on further, kneeling down to show his dancing moves while his boss was standing quietly behind him.

At the moment of realisation, it was already too late as others had aready stopped singing and dancing.

Read some comments below:
@user490370239818:
“can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂😂🥰🥰”

@nyonyoski:
“i cant stop laughing!.. you mean he couldn’t notice everyone is silent!”

@jeffjoshua691:
“Oh my gosh my stomach hurts can’t stop laughing lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNQYmJNq/

