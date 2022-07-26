“Give Burnaboy a hug for me” – Lady thanks Burnaboy for paying for her surgery

A young lady identified as @Reubenboma has revealed how she got help from from Burnaboy for her surgery.

Earlier on, she made a post on twitter revealing that she needed to go for a surgery and need financial assistance.

She later revealed that she was able to get help from Burnaboy and Donjazzy.

She tweeted:

“Please if you see @burnaboy give him a hug on my behalf and tell him that I love him so much…… He gave me money for my surgery 🥺🥺”

In another tweet she wrote:

“I had to take down the post because I’ve gotten more than enough from you guys.. I really want to appreciate each and every one of you that came through for me, GOD bless you all…. My surgery is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) Pray for me 🙏🙏”

After her surgery, she also tweeted revealing that the surgery was successful.

She wrote:

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming through for me, U made my surgery happen by contributing, retweeting and tagging more people to my posts. Also a big thank you to @DONJAZZY and @burnaboy for coming through for me, God bless you….. The surgery was successful”

See her tweet below: